International Drug Ring Busted: Zimbabwean National Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the arrest of Tariro Mangwana, a Zimbabwean national, on charges related to an international drug trafficking and money laundering case. The arrest was part of a sweeping investigation across several Indian states, uncovering a sophisticated network involved in narcotics smuggling.

The investigation initiated from a Goa Police FIR against multiple individuals, including Nibu Vincent, for the alleged delivery of 4.3 kgs of cocaine. Mangwana reportedly laundered funds for Indian nationals serving as drug mules and arranged their logistics, highlighting international linkages.

The federal probe emphasizes evidence of financial layering, shell entities, and benami accounts used to obscure illicit proceeds. This operation uncovers a broader organized syndicate involved in drug trafficking beyond Goa, with tentacles reaching across borders for procurement and distribution.

