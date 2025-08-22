Uttar Pradesh Under Scrutiny: NHRC Investigates Human Rights Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched investigations into alleged human rights violations in two separate incidents in India. In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a specially-abled woman was reported to have been gang-raped by two individuals, highlighting serious human rights concerns, according to an NHRC statement on Friday.

The commission has dispatched notices to the state's police chief and district magistrate, demanding a thorough report on the incident, including investigative progress and possibly compensation for the victim. This case unfolded when the victim, who is speech and hearing impaired, was allegedly attacked on the road on August 11, 2025.

In a parallel development, the NHRC has also issued notices to officials in Andhra Pradesh following claims of medical negligence leading to a woman's death in the Anantapur district. The state's health department and police have been asked to submit a report on the issue as the hospital involved has been sealed pending investigation.

