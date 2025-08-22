Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Under Scrutiny: NHRC Investigates Human Rights Violations

The NHRC has issued notices to authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh over alleged human rights violations. A specially-abled woman was reportedly gang-raped in Balrampur, prompting an investigation. Separately, Andhra Pradesh officials are scrutinized after a woman's death allegedly due to medical negligence in Anantapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Under Scrutiny: NHRC Investigates Human Rights Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched investigations into alleged human rights violations in two separate incidents in India. In Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, a specially-abled woman was reported to have been gang-raped by two individuals, highlighting serious human rights concerns, according to an NHRC statement on Friday.

The commission has dispatched notices to the state's police chief and district magistrate, demanding a thorough report on the incident, including investigative progress and possibly compensation for the victim. This case unfolded when the victim, who is speech and hearing impaired, was allegedly attacked on the road on August 11, 2025.

In a parallel development, the NHRC has also issued notices to officials in Andhra Pradesh following claims of medical negligence leading to a woman's death in the Anantapur district. The state's health department and police have been asked to submit a report on the issue as the hospital involved has been sealed pending investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
2
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global
3
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025