Citizen-Centric Governance: A New Era in Policy Making

In a call for a more inclusive governance approach, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the importance of incorporating citizens' voices into policy-making. Speaking at a recent event honoring the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) award winners, Sinha emphasized the need for policies reflecting the ground realities and public input.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha credited civil servants and technocrats for their courage and commitment in driving positive change in sectors like health and education. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' approach, noting that it has streamlined public service delivery and created a robust environment for sustainable economic growth.

Calling for innovative solutions to future challenges, Sinha urged officials to adopt new technologies, such as AI, for enhanced public services. He advocated for a focus on agriculture and the adoption of models like the Akshaya Patra Foundation's to improve government programs, crucial in the face of climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)