Bollywood-Style Stunt on Noida Roads Results in Hefty Fine

A couple's reckless bike stunt on a Noida road, captured in a viral video, led to a Rs 53,500 fine for the vehicle owner, Sohel Khan. The duo, riding in a Bollywood-style pose, violated multiple traffic laws, prompting police to issue stern warnings against such dangerous acts.

Updated: 22-08-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:39 IST
motorcycle
  • Country:
  • India

A couple's daredevil motorbike ride on a Noida road, reminiscent of a Bollywood movie scene, has resulted in a significant penalty. The two were captured performing a risky stunt, with the woman sitting on the fuel tank, hugging the driver, while neither wore helmets, sparking widespread social media attention.

The Noida traffic police, upon reviewing the viral footage, traced the motorcycle to its owner, Sohel Khan from Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An e-challan amounting to Rs 53,500 was imposed for numerous violations, including reckless driving and lack of helmets, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Authorities have issued a firm warning to the public against such reckless behavior on public roads, emphasizing the severe risks posed to both the riders and surrounding commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

