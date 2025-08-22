Bollywood-Style Stunt on Noida Roads Results in Hefty Fine

A couple's daredevil motorbike ride on a Noida road, reminiscent of a Bollywood movie scene, has resulted in a significant penalty. The two were captured performing a risky stunt, with the woman sitting on the fuel tank, hugging the driver, while neither wore helmets, sparking widespread social media attention.

The Noida traffic police, upon reviewing the viral footage, traced the motorcycle to its owner, Sohel Khan from Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An e-challan amounting to Rs 53,500 was imposed for numerous violations, including reckless driving and lack of helmets, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Authorities have issued a firm warning to the public against such reckless behavior on public roads, emphasizing the severe risks posed to both the riders and surrounding commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)