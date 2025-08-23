Justice Department Releases Epstein-Related Transcripts Amid Transparency Criticism

The Justice Department on Friday unveiled transcripts from interviews with Jeffrey Epstein's imprisoned ex-girlfriend. This move comes as the Trump administration attempts to showcase transparency following criticism for not disclosing records from the sex-trafficking case.

The decision to make the transcripts public appears to be an attempt by the administration to counteract negative political repercussions. Officials had previously stirred expectations through unfulfilled conspiracy theories and declarations.

By releasing these records, the administration seems to aim at calming President Trump's base's anger, despite holding back other promised evidence, suggesting efforts to manage political fallout continue.

