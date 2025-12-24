Teen Cricket Phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records in Style
Teen cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed an explosive 190 runs from 84 balls, including 15 sixes, in a Bihar vs. Arunachal Pradesh match. His performance marked the second-fastest century in Indian List A cricket history. The 14-year-old now holds the title for youngest List A centurion.
Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricket world with a dazzling 84-ball 190 during Bihar's match against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
With his relentless and powerful batting, the 14-year-old opener transformed what was expected to be another routine 50-over domestic tournament match into an unforgettable event.
Suryavanshi's innings, featuring a record 36-ball century, etched his name as the second-fastest Indian to reach a century in List A cricket history, only trailing Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh. His record as the youngest List A centurion emphasizes his rising potential in the cricketing world.
