Teen Cricket Phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records in Style

His performance marked the second-fastest century in Indian List A cricket history. The 14-year-old now holds the title for youngest List A centurion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:22 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricket world with a dazzling 84-ball 190 during Bihar's match against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With his relentless and powerful batting, the 14-year-old opener transformed what was expected to be another routine 50-over domestic tournament match into an unforgettable event.

Suryavanshi's innings, featuring a record 36-ball century, etched his name as the second-fastest Indian to reach a century in List A cricket history, only trailing Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh. His record as the youngest List A centurion emphasizes his rising potential in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

