Teen Cricket Phenom Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records in Style

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricket world with a dazzling 84-ball 190 during Bihar's match against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With his relentless and powerful batting, the 14-year-old opener transformed what was expected to be another routine 50-over domestic tournament match into an unforgettable event.

Suryavanshi's innings, featuring a record 36-ball century, etched his name as the second-fastest Indian to reach a century in List A cricket history, only trailing Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh. His record as the youngest List A centurion emphasizes his rising potential in the cricketing world.

