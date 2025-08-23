Uttarakhand Cracks Down on Illegal Weapons Amidst Rising Security Concerns

Uttarakhand's Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli and DGP Deepam Seth revealed in court that a substantial crackdown on illegal weapons is underway, with 1,700 individuals booked and 3,000 weapons seized. These revelations were made during a video conference session with Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay.

The court was informed that 48,418 weapons licenses have been issued, of which 481 were recently canceled. The officials reported a disturbing trend of firing weapons for social media, resulting in 72 cases and 120 arrests. Special vigilance is maintained in Udham Singh Nagar due to its border sharing with another state.

Concerns about law and order escalated following an incident where a student shot a teacher. The court emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to reduce illegal weaponry and secure elections, advocating for surveillance improvements and strict adherence to security directives for elected officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)