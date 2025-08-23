Kilmar Abrego's Fight Against Wrongful Deportation and Legal Battles

Kilmar Abrego, a migrant deported to El Salvador against a 2019 court ruling, has been released from custody in Tennessee. His wrongful deportation became emblematic of former President Trump's strict immigration policies.

Abrego, who returned to the U.S. to face charges of transporting undocumented migrants, remains embroiled in legal battles. His deportation was labeled an 'administrative error,' yet his return was delayed despite a federal judge's order.

His legal team is pushing to dismiss charges, alleging retaliatory prosecution for challenging his deportation. Though he currently faces home detention in Maryland, imminent re-detainment by immigration authorities looms. Successive legal challenges continue to shadow his case as political rhetoric intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)