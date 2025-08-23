Left Menu

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Sergio Gor as the new U.S. ambassador to India amidst heightened trade tensions. Gor, a close aide to Trump, will also act as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. The relationship between the U.S. and India has faced challenges due to Trump's trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 04:39 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has nominated Sergio Gor, one of his closest aides, to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to India. Gor will oversee U.S.-India relations, which have become strained following Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods starting next week.

Sergio Gor, currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, will continue in his role until the Senate confirms his new position. Trump praised Gor as a loyal friend and key player in his previous presidential campaigns, highlighting Gor's contributions to hiring staff for Trump's second term.

The nomination comes at a pivotal time for U.S.-India relations, which have suffered from a trade war. Bilateral trade between the nations exceeds $190 billion annually. India has increased its Russian oil imports, a point of contention, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticizing India for 'profiteering' during the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

