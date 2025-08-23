Left Menu

Infamous Criminal Shankar Kanojia Killed in STF Encounter

Shankar Kanojia, a notorious criminal involved in multiple murders and robberies, was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force in Azamgarh. Kanojia, on the run with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, opened fire on the police who retaliated. A cache of weapons was seized at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:11 IST
This Saturday, notorious criminal Shankar Kanojia, wanted for numerous murders and robberies, was shot dead in Azamgarh during an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF), police reported.

Kanojia, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, planned a major crime with his gang in the area. Upon his confrontation with the STF team in the Jahanaganj Police Station area, he fired at officers who returned fire in self-defense. Kanojia was seriously injured, transported to a hospital, and declared dead, observed Additional Director General (Law and Order), Amitabh Yash.

The STF recovered a cache of weapons, including a 9mm carbine, pistol, khukri, and numerous cartridges at the scene. Kanojia and his gang had a history of violent crimes, including the 2011 murder and robbery in Dohrighat and a July 2024 kidnapping and murder in Maharajganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

