Texas Senate Greenlights GOP-Favored Voting Map Amidst Democratic Resistance

The Texas Senate passed a new congressional voting map, heavily favoring Republicans, in the early hours of Saturday. This decision sends the map to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature, ensuring the GOP maintains its slim Congressional majority in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

Heavily influenced by former President Donald Trump, the map introduces five new districts where Republicans are favored. Democrats, however, have vowed to contest the map's legality in court, arguing it violates the Voting Rights Act by diluting racial voting influence.

State Senator Carol Alvarado, spearheading the Democratic resistance, announced plans to filibuster but was unable to prevent the map's passage. The map's approval has ignited nationwide redistricting debates, with various states pledging to redraw their congressional boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)