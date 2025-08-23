Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Ballia: 19-Year-Old Woman's Apparent Suicide

A 19-year-old woman named Sarita Rajbhar was discovered hanging at her in-laws' residence in Sheikpur village, Ballia. The incident, suspected as suicide, has left authorities puzzled as they investigate further. Sarita, recently married in June, was found after she didn't respond to morning calls.

Updated: 23-08-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The quiet village of Sheikpur in Ballia district was shaken to its core when a young woman's life ended tragically over the weekend. Nineteen-year-old Sarita Rajbhar was found hanging in her in-laws' home, raising suspicions of suicide.

According to local police, Sarita, who went to bed following dinner, failed to emerge from her room the next morning. When her in-laws' attempts to wake her went unanswered, they peered through the window, discovering her lifeless body.

The area's SHO, Rajendra Prasad Singh, confirmed the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are grappling with the enigma, as the reason for her alleged suicide remains unknown. Sarita, married in June to Abhishek Rajbhar—a private firm employee—had been living in Sheikpur village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

