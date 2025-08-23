Left Menu

Legal Fraternity Unites Against Virtual Police Depositions

The Supreme Court Bar Association is protesting the Delhi lieutenant governor's order allowing police to submit evidence virtually from police stations. Lawyers argue it's arbitrary and undermines judicial processes. The SCBA calls for the withdrawal of this decision, stressing its impact on justice and rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:06 IST
Legal Fraternity Unites Against Virtual Police Depositions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is standing in solidarity with lawyers protesting the Delhi lieutenant governor's controversial decision to allow police to submit depositions virtually from police stations.

Since Friday, the legal community has been on strike over the August 13 order, which they view as undermining judicial processes. According to Vikas Singh, SCBA president, this ruling not only undermines judicial sanctity but compromises the principles of natural justice.

The bar association urges immediate withdrawal of the decision, highlighting its negative impact on the independence of the judiciary and public interest. District bar associations across Delhi have also participated in the strike, advocating for a reversal of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025