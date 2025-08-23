Legal Fraternity Unites Against Virtual Police Depositions

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is standing in solidarity with lawyers protesting the Delhi lieutenant governor's controversial decision to allow police to submit depositions virtually from police stations.

Since Friday, the legal community has been on strike over the August 13 order, which they view as undermining judicial processes. According to Vikas Singh, SCBA president, this ruling not only undermines judicial sanctity but compromises the principles of natural justice.

The bar association urges immediate withdrawal of the decision, highlighting its negative impact on the independence of the judiciary and public interest. District bar associations across Delhi have also participated in the strike, advocating for a reversal of the order.

