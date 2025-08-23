Delhi Police Nabs Fraudster in Multi-Lakh Investment Scam

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 25-year-old man who allegedly defrauded a retired banker of Rs 38.5 lakh through deceptive trading applications. The arrest followed a thorough investigation prompted by an e-FIR registered on May 25, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Identified as Jatin from Jhajjar, Haryana, the accused was traced to Bahadurgarh and taken into custody. Police reports indicate that the 75-year-old victim was duped into using fraudulent trading apps after receiving enticing messages on social media platforms.

Jatin, during police questioning, revealed his association with a man named Sunil, currently evading capture, who had offered him money to open a bank account used for fraudulent activities. The investigation linked the seized account to multiple other complaints, with Jatin and his network suspected in over 25 cyber fraud cases nationwide.

