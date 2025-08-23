Left Menu

Private Tutor Arrest Fallout: Harassment, Threats in Odisha

A private tutor in Odisha's Kendrapara district was arrested for allegedly harassing a 17-year-old girl and threatening to upload morphed obscene content of her online. The accused, Rajesh Behera, used the images to blackmail the girl after his marriage proposal was rejected. Legal action has been initiated.

Updated: 23-08-2025 19:42 IST
  • India

In a concerning incident, Odisha's Kendrapara district witnessed the arrest of a private tutor accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl. Identified as Rajesh Behera, the tutor allegedly created morphed images and threatened to distribute them on social media.

The charges against Behera emerged after his proposal to marry the girl, whom he tutored during her class 10 studies, was categorically declined. Consequently, the accused resorted to intimidation tactics, forcing the victim's family to file a complaint.

Authorities have charged Behera under various legal sections including the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act. Following his arrest, a local court denied bail, leading to a 14-day judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

