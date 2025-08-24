Spiritual Deception: Tragic Tale of Trust Betrayed
A 35-year-old woman seeking help to conceive was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old tantrik named Mushtaq Ali in the Naujheel area. She had approached him with the hope of having a child, but he exploited her trust. Police are currently searching for the absconding accused.
In a distressing incident exposed by local authorities, a 35-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a self-proclaimed 'tantrik' in the Naujheel area. This individual, identified as Mushtaq Ali, promised to aid the childless woman with rituals to conceive a child but instead exploited her vulnerability.
According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat, the victim, who had been married for eight years without offspring, sought Ali's assistance on Saturday. However, the encounter turned into a nightmare when the 45-year-old spiritual advisor allegedly raped her.
Ali, who remains at large, has been charged under Section 63 of the BNS, with law enforcement actively pursuing his capture as the investigation continues.
