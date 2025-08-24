Left Menu

Spiritual Deception: Tragic Tale of Trust Betrayed

A 35-year-old woman seeking help to conceive was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old tantrik named Mushtaq Ali in the Naujheel area. She had approached him with the hope of having a child, but he exploited her trust. Police are currently searching for the absconding accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:08 IST
Spiritual Deception: Tragic Tale of Trust Betrayed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident exposed by local authorities, a 35-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a self-proclaimed 'tantrik' in the Naujheel area. This individual, identified as Mushtaq Ali, promised to aid the childless woman with rituals to conceive a child but instead exploited her vulnerability.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat, the victim, who had been married for eight years without offspring, sought Ali's assistance on Saturday. However, the encounter turned into a nightmare when the 45-year-old spiritual advisor allegedly raped her.

Ali, who remains at large, has been charged under Section 63 of the BNS, with law enforcement actively pursuing his capture as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025