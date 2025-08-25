Maharashtra Government's Commitment to Farmers: Loan Waiver Assurance
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the government's commitment to a farm loan waiver, emphasizing that it remains part of the Mahayuti manifesto. Despite opposition criticism, Pawar assured that a committee is evaluating financial considerations to implement the waiver appropriately, highlighting existing support measures for farmers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reaffirmed the state's commitment to implementing a farm loan waiver, as promised in the Mahayuti manifesto.
Speaking at a recent press conference, Pawar assured that the promise stands firm, despite opposition allegations of delay. He revealed that a dedicated committee is evaluating the financial implications to ensure the waiver's successful rollout.
The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing government efforts to support farmers, mentioning annual financial aid and initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers Rally for Nation-Wide Minimum Support Price Reform
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers
Lifeline in Crisis: Delhi Government's Vital Financial Aid
EU Fertiliser Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword for Farmers
Onion Farms in Distress: Maharashtra Farmers Protest Against NAFED