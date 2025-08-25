Maharashtra Government's Commitment to Farmers: Loan Waiver Assurance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reaffirmed the state's commitment to implementing a farm loan waiver, as promised in the Mahayuti manifesto.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Pawar assured that the promise stands firm, despite opposition allegations of delay. He revealed that a dedicated committee is evaluating the financial implications to ensure the waiver's successful rollout.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing government efforts to support farmers, mentioning annual financial aid and initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)