Left Menu

Maharashtra Government's Commitment to Farmers: Loan Waiver Assurance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the government's commitment to a farm loan waiver, emphasizing that it remains part of the Mahayuti manifesto. Despite opposition criticism, Pawar assured that a committee is evaluating financial considerations to implement the waiver appropriately, highlighting existing support measures for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:25 IST
Maharashtra Government's Commitment to Farmers: Loan Waiver Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reaffirmed the state's commitment to implementing a farm loan waiver, as promised in the Mahayuti manifesto.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Pawar assured that the promise stands firm, despite opposition allegations of delay. He revealed that a dedicated committee is evaluating the financial implications to ensure the waiver's successful rollout.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing government efforts to support farmers, mentioning annual financial aid and initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

 India
2
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

 Indonesia
3
Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distribution Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distri...

 India
4
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025