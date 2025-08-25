Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Apologies from Social Media Influencers for Insensitive Content

The Supreme Court has directed five social media influencers, including host Samay Raina, to publicly apologize for mocking individuals with disabilities and rare disorders. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized that freedom of speech excludes hurtful commercial speech. Future penalties for these offenses are under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:33 IST
Supreme Court Demands Apologies from Social Media Influencers for Insensitive Content
Samay Raina
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday directed five social media influencers, among them 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina, to issue public apologies for mocking individuals with disabilities and rare genetic disorders. The court stressed that such insensitivity cannot be shielded under freedom of speech.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the Centre to draft guidelines targeting offensive speeches, particularly those harming disabled individuals, women, children, and senior citizens. The court clarified that commercial speech that offends community sentiments is not protected by free speech principles.

While considering penalties for the influencers involved, the court exempted Sonali Aditya Desai from appearance due to her promise of an apology on her show. The other influencers, including Raina, were present at the hearing, where the bench criticized Raina for initially attempting to defend his statements. The court pushed for comprehensive social media regulation rules based on input from all relevant stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global
2
Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

 India
3
Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

 India
4
U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025