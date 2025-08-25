Supreme Court Demands Apologies from Social Media Influencers for Insensitive Content

The Supreme Court on Monday directed five social media influencers, among them 'India's Got Latent' host Samay Raina, to issue public apologies for mocking individuals with disabilities and rare genetic disorders. The court stressed that such insensitivity cannot be shielded under freedom of speech.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the Centre to draft guidelines targeting offensive speeches, particularly those harming disabled individuals, women, children, and senior citizens. The court clarified that commercial speech that offends community sentiments is not protected by free speech principles.

While considering penalties for the influencers involved, the court exempted Sonali Aditya Desai from appearance due to her promise of an apology on her show. The other influencers, including Raina, were present at the hearing, where the bench criticized Raina for initially attempting to defend his statements. The court pushed for comprehensive social media regulation rules based on input from all relevant stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)