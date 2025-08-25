India and Fiji Forge Stronger Defense Ties Amid China Concerns
India and Fiji have finalized a comprehensive plan to enhance their defense relationship, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizing the importance of a free and secure India-Pacific. The two countries signed seven agreements to broaden collaboration in various sectors.
In an effort to fortify their mutual defense relationship, India and Fiji have established a comprehensive action plan, following detailed discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.
The leaders, acknowledging their geographical separation, highlighted shared aspirations, particularly in promoting a free, inclusive, secure, and prosperous India-Pacific region.
During Rabuka's first visit to India as Fiji's prime minister, the two nations inked seven agreements to expand cooperation across sectors. India pledges to bolster Fiji's maritime security through training and equipment support, addressing the strategic balance in the Pacific amid Chinese expansionist activities.
