YouTuber's Espionage Saga: Judicial Custody Extended

A Hisar court on Monday decided to extend the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra until September 3, amidst allegations of espionage.

During her appearance before judicial magistrate Sunil Kumar, it was determined that Malhotra would remain in custody as her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, confirmed.

Malhotra, known for her channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested on May 16 and charged under the Official Secrets Act. Though police have not found evidence of her accessing military secrets, she was reportedly in contact with Pakistani intelligence personnel.

