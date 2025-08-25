Left Menu

YouTuber's Espionage Saga: Judicial Custody Extended

A Hisar court has extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra until September 3. Arrested on charges of espionage, Malhotra has been accused of contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Despite no evidence of access to military information, she remains in custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:57 IST
Jyoti Malhotra
  • Country:
  • India

A Hisar court on Monday decided to extend the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra until September 3, amidst allegations of espionage.

During her appearance before judicial magistrate Sunil Kumar, it was determined that Malhotra would remain in custody as her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, confirmed.

Malhotra, known for her channel 'Travel with JO', was arrested on May 16 and charged under the Official Secrets Act. Though police have not found evidence of her accessing military secrets, she was reportedly in contact with Pakistani intelligence personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

