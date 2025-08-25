Hopes Pinned on October Supreme Court Deadline for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism on Monday that the Supreme Court could set a deadline for restoring statehood to the Union territory during its hearing in October.

The Supreme Court has declined requests to advance the scheduled date of October 10 for the statehood hearing. Despite this, Chief Minister Abdullah maintains hope for a favorable decision from the court.

Abdullah emphasized that his government has actively sought statehood restoration since taking office. A key step was passing a statehood resolution during their first cabinet meeting and presenting it to the Prime Minister. He anticipates that the Supreme Court will set a timeline, much like it did for assembly elections.

