River Seine Murders: Suspect in Custody

A man has been detained by French police in connection with the discovery of four bodies in the River Seine near Paris. He is under investigation for murder but has chosen to remain silent during questioning. The case is being probed by the Creteil prosecutor's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:18 IST
A suspect has been detained by French police following the discovery of four bodies in the River Seine. The grisly find was made earlier this month near Choisy-Le-Roi, a suburb of Paris.

The man is being questioned about the murders. His lawyer, Antoine Ory, stated that the suspect has maintained his right to silence under interrogation.

Among the victims were two homeless individuals, a 48-year-old French man, and a 21-year-old Algerian. The investigation is ongoing, led by the Creteil prosecutor's office, which has maintained a tight lid on further details.

