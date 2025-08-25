Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Relief to Psephologist Amid FIR Controversy

The Supreme Court provided protection from arrest for psephologist Sanjay Kumar, involved in FIRs by the Election Commission for allegedly spreading misinformation on Maharashtra's electoral rolls. The FIRs persist despite Kumar's apology and deletion of posts. His appeal claims misuse of law and lack of criminal intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:20 IST
Supreme Court Grants Relief to Psephologist Amid FIR Controversy
Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday extended protection from arrest to Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist facing two FIRs based on allegations from the Election Commission of India. These accusations revolve around Kumar's purported spread of misinformation concerning Maharashtra's electoral rolls through posts made on social media platform X.

The bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai acknowledged the arguments presented by senior advocate Vivek Tankha and advocate Sumeer Sodhi. They emphasized that the FIRs were registered against Kumar despite his deletion of the disputed posts and a public apology. The court noted, 'He deleted and apologised immediately. Even then two FIRs have been lodged.'

The plea from Kumar argues the FIRs reflect a misuse of the law intended to harass rather than address any wrongdoing, as errors arose from a misinterpretation of data by an associate. The Supreme Court has ordered no coercive action during this period, as Kumar seeks to quash these FIRs and prevent future entries related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025