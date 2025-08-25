Supreme Court Grants Relief to Psephologist Amid FIR Controversy
The Supreme Court provided protection from arrest for psephologist Sanjay Kumar, involved in FIRs by the Election Commission for allegedly spreading misinformation on Maharashtra's electoral rolls. The FIRs persist despite Kumar's apology and deletion of posts. His appeal claims misuse of law and lack of criminal intent.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday extended protection from arrest to Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist facing two FIRs based on allegations from the Election Commission of India. These accusations revolve around Kumar's purported spread of misinformation concerning Maharashtra's electoral rolls through posts made on social media platform X.
The bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai acknowledged the arguments presented by senior advocate Vivek Tankha and advocate Sumeer Sodhi. They emphasized that the FIRs were registered against Kumar despite his deletion of the disputed posts and a public apology. The court noted, 'He deleted and apologised immediately. Even then two FIRs have been lodged.'
The plea from Kumar argues the FIRs reflect a misuse of the law intended to harass rather than address any wrongdoing, as errors arose from a misinterpretation of data by an associate. The Supreme Court has ordered no coercive action during this period, as Kumar seeks to quash these FIRs and prevent future entries related to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Expands Global Footprint with First GI-Tagged Indi Lime Export
Dramatic Arrest in Bengal's School Jobs Scam Sparks Political Firestorm
Supreme Court Halts Legal Action Against Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Posts
Modi to Launch India's First Emerging Science Conclave
SC protects psephologist Sanjay Kumar in EC’s FIRs accusing him of spreading misinformation related to Maharashtra electoral rolls.