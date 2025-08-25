Left Menu

Bangladesh’s Call for Global Action on Rohingya Crisis

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh urges international efforts to resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis, emphasizing Bangladesh's limited capacity to support 1.3 million refugees. He calls for a global roadmap for their return to Myanmar, as refugees face dire conditions in overcrowded camps with little hope for change.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has highlighted Bangladesh's inability to allocate more resources to its 1.3 million Rohingya refugees, calling for international intervention to create a sustainable solution. Children constitute half of these refugees, who fled a violent military crackdown in Myanmar deemed "ethnic cleansing" by U.N. officials.

The influx has severely strained Bangladesh's economy, environment, and governance, according to Yunus, who stressed the importance of a global effort to facilitate the safe return of the refugees. He made these remarks at a conference, marking the eighth anniversary of a mass Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh.

Despite previous plans for repatriation failing, Yunus insists the world must not forget the refugees, as many live in precarious conditions. Observances in refugee camps echoed his sentiment, with numerous rallies calling for an end to refugee life and the start of safe repatriation.

