Left Menu

Delhi High Court Blocks RTI Request on PM Modi's Degree

The Delhi High Court overturned the CIC's directive to disclose information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree. The decision came after Delhi University challenged the CIC's ruling, arguing that student information is held in a fiduciary capacity and not subject to RTI if not in public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:30 IST
Delhi High Court Blocks RTI Request on PM Modi's Degree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has overturned an order from the Central Information Commission (CIC) that directed the release of information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

Justice Sachin Datta, who had reserved judgement since February 27, ruled in favor of Delhi University's plea challenging the CIC directive.

While DU cited fiduciary duty as the reason for withholding the information, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that they had no issues sharing records with the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive Economic Growth

RBI Governor Calls for Robust Financial and Corporate Partnership to Drive E...

 India
2
Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqualification

Weight Woes: Neha Sangwan Faces Two-Year Ban Post World Championship Disqual...

 India
3
Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

Indian Banks' Push for M&A Funding: A New Era for Corporate Growth

 India
4
Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

Allegations of 'Vote Theft': Congress Marches in Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025