Delhi High Court Blocks RTI Request on PM Modi's Degree

The Delhi High Court has overturned an order from the Central Information Commission (CIC) that directed the release of information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

Justice Sachin Datta, who had reserved judgement since February 27, ruled in favor of Delhi University's plea challenging the CIC directive.

While DU cited fiduciary duty as the reason for withholding the information, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that they had no issues sharing records with the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)