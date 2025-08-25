Abrego's Deportation Dilemma: A Global Tug-of-War
Kilmar Abrego, a symbol of Trump's strict immigration policies, was detained again in Baltimore after a wrongful deportation. Facing deportation to Uganda or a guilty plea deal for Costa Rica, he challenges his case in court. His lawyers argue the deportation system's flaws and unconstitutional handling.
Kilmar Abrego, a figure emblematic of former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, was once again detained by U.S. immigration officials in Baltimore. Abrego initially faced wrongful deportation to El Salvador, and now faces the risk of removal to Uganda, amid legal challenges and plea discussions.
Deported in March despite a prior court ruling against his return to El Salvador, Abrego was subsequently brought back to the U.S. to face charges of transporting illegal migrants. Released from Tennessee custody after months of detention, he now confronts a potential deportation to Uganda or a plea deal for Costa Rica.
His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, criticizes the use of immigration policies as coercive tools and highlights Abrego's willingness to accept refugee status in Costa Rica. Legal proceedings in Maryland offer Abrego temporary protection as his case underscores issues within the immigration system shaped during Trump's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From El Salvador to Uganda: Kilmar Abrego's Ongoing Immigration Battle
No Agreement Between Uganda and U.S. on Illegal Immigrants, Official States
Uganda Denies U.S. Deportation Agreement Amid Infrastructure Concerns
Uganda Seeks Funding for Ambitious Railway Project
Uganda Dismisses U.S. Deportation Agreement Claims