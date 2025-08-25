Abrego's Deportation Dilemma: A Global Tug-of-War

Kilmar Abrego, a figure emblematic of former President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, was once again detained by U.S. immigration officials in Baltimore. Abrego initially faced wrongful deportation to El Salvador, and now faces the risk of removal to Uganda, amid legal challenges and plea discussions.

Deported in March despite a prior court ruling against his return to El Salvador, Abrego was subsequently brought back to the U.S. to face charges of transporting illegal migrants. Released from Tennessee custody after months of detention, he now confronts a potential deportation to Uganda or a plea deal for Costa Rica.

His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, criticizes the use of immigration policies as coercive tools and highlights Abrego's willingness to accept refugee status in Costa Rica. Legal proceedings in Maryland offer Abrego temporary protection as his case underscores issues within the immigration system shaped during Trump's tenure.

