Tragedy at Nasser Hospital: Journalists Among the Fallen in Gaza Strike

An Israeli strike on Gaza's Nasser hospital resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, including five journalists from major news organizations. Israel has acknowledged the attack and is conducting an inquiry. The incident has sparked outrage among media unions, condemning the assault on free press.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of the Gaza conflict, an Israeli airstrike on Nasser hospital on Monday claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals, including five journalists. The attack has been confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces, who announced a formal investigation into the incident.

Among the victims were media personnel from renowned agencies like Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera. The strike sparked condemnation from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, which described it as an "open war against free media," accusing Israel of attempting to intimidate journalists.

The conflict has already seen the loss of over 240 Palestinian journalists, with Israel barring foreign media from entering Gaza. The incident has raised significant concerns over the safety of journalists reporting from conflict zones and highlighted the ongoing dangers faced by the media in war-torn regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

