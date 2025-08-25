Farmers Demand Fair Compensation, Clash with Police
Farmers demanding adequate compensation for their land, acquired for infrastructural projects, faced minor police action near Dak Bungalow crossing. Led by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, they met the Chief Secretary to present their demands. Singh claims compensation delays and forced acquisitions are common issues.
On Monday, police employed mild force to disperse farmers protesting at Dak Bungalow crossing, demanding fair compensation for government-acquired land, according to official reports.
The protest, spearheaded by RJD Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh, included a meeting with Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, where they submitted a memorandum highlighting their grievances.
Despite repeated warnings from security personnel, the protesters' refusal to clear the road resulted in minor police intervention. MP Singh emphasized the need for timely and adequate compensation, condemning forced land acquisitions by authorities.
