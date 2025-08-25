Teen Thieves Busted in Jamshedpur Mobile Heist
Four individuals, including three teenagers, were arrested for stealing mobile phones in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The suspects, from Jharkhand and West Bengal, focused on stealing from women and elderly people in crowded areas. Police recovered several phones, and investigations are still ongoing.
Jamshedpur police have arrested four individuals, including three teenagers, in connection with a string of mobile phone thefts targeting local markets, according to SSP (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey.
The suspects, hailing from Sahebganj in Jharkhand and Burdwan in West Bengal, focused their criminal activities on women and elderly shoppers in crowded market areas.
Police managed to recover several stolen phones from the group and a case has been filed under appropriate legal sections, with ongoing investigations extending the inquiry.
