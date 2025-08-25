Left Menu

Teen Thieves Busted in Jamshedpur Mobile Heist

Four individuals, including three teenagers, were arrested for stealing mobile phones in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The suspects, from Jharkhand and West Bengal, focused on stealing from women and elderly people in crowded areas. Police recovered several phones, and investigations are still ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:55 IST
Teen Thieves Busted in Jamshedpur Mobile Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur police have arrested four individuals, including three teenagers, in connection with a string of mobile phone thefts targeting local markets, according to SSP (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey.

The suspects, hailing from Sahebganj in Jharkhand and Burdwan in West Bengal, focused their criminal activities on women and elderly shoppers in crowded market areas.

Police managed to recover several stolen phones from the group and a case has been filed under appropriate legal sections, with ongoing investigations extending the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

High Seas Drama: Libyan Coast Guard Fires on Humanitarian Vessel

 Egypt
2
Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

Trump's Corporate Stakes: A New Economic Era?

 Global
3
Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Ervine to Lead Zimbabwe in High-Stakes ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

 Zimbabwe
4
Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

Tragic Attack: Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025