Telangana's Dwindling Lands and Rising Challenges

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy raised concerns over the state's depleted resources, lack of land for distribution, and rising drug abuse. He emphasized the importance of education as a vital resource amidst financial strains and highlighted employment achievements and state development recognitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telangana | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:56 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy raised alarms on Monday about the state's financial constraints. He stated that Telangana's coffers are depleted, with no land available for distribution to the poor.

During an address at Osmania University, Reddy highlighted rising drug abuse issues, urging intellectuals to address this growing concern.

Despite financial woes, Reddy noted the state's development, employment growth, and recognition by the central government in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

