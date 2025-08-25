Telangana's Dwindling Lands and Rising Challenges

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy raised alarms on Monday about the state's financial constraints. He stated that Telangana's coffers are depleted, with no land available for distribution to the poor.

During an address at Osmania University, Reddy highlighted rising drug abuse issues, urging intellectuals to address this growing concern.

Despite financial woes, Reddy noted the state's development, employment growth, and recognition by the central government in various sectors.

