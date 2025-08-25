Trump’s Executive Order Takes Aim at Cashless Bail

In a significant policy move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday targeting cashless bail. The executive order threatens to withdraw federal funding from jurisdictions implementing the system, part of a broader White House strategy to prioritize crime-fighting nationally.

In Washington, D.C., Trump directed law enforcement to charge suspects with federal crimes to avoid cashless bail. The President has mobilized the National Guard for patrols and expressed intentions to bolster military presence in Democratic strongholds like Baltimore and Chicago, sparking concerns of overreach.

This tough stance against cashless bail, a practice allowing defendants to await trial without posting cash bond, is poised to be a key Republican talking point in the 2024 election. Critics argue the approach jeopardizes public safety, while advocates for reform cite financial burdens on the low-income population.

(With inputs from agencies.)