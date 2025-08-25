Left Menu

Major Marijuana Smuggling Ring Dismantled by Police, 13 Arrested

An inter-state gang specializing in marijuana smuggling was busted by police in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Thirteen individuals were arrested, and authorities seized 115 kg of marijuana, valued at Rs 28.75 lakh, along with other assets. The gang operated in multiple cities, with connections in Visakhapatnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:18 IST
Major Marijuana Smuggling Ring Dismantled by Police, 13 Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have dismantled a notorious inter-state gang involved in marijuana smuggling. Thirteen individuals from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh were arrested, and law enforcement seized 115 kg of ganja valued at Rs 28.75 lakh, along with a pistol, bullets, and communication devices worth Rs 70 lakh.

The gang's operations spanned Kalyan and Thane cities, with additional reach in Solapur, Badlapur, and Visakhapatnam. Initial arrests on August 2 near Ambivli railway station enabled police to confiscate a significant quantity of ganja, leading to further actions.

Technical surveillance and intelligence were employed to locate other members involved in trafficking operations, revealing sources in the forests of Visakhapatnam. The arrested individuals participated in the entire drug trafficking process, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

 Global
2
IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technological Leaders

IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technologi...

 India
3
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
4
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025