Major Marijuana Smuggling Ring Dismantled by Police, 13 Arrested

Police have dismantled a notorious inter-state gang involved in marijuana smuggling. Thirteen individuals from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh were arrested, and law enforcement seized 115 kg of ganja valued at Rs 28.75 lakh, along with a pistol, bullets, and communication devices worth Rs 70 lakh.

The gang's operations spanned Kalyan and Thane cities, with additional reach in Solapur, Badlapur, and Visakhapatnam. Initial arrests on August 2 near Ambivli railway station enabled police to confiscate a significant quantity of ganja, leading to further actions.

Technical surveillance and intelligence were employed to locate other members involved in trafficking operations, revealing sources in the forests of Visakhapatnam. The arrested individuals participated in the entire drug trafficking process, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)