ED Cracks Down on Religious Conversion Racket: Chhangur Baba's Associates Under Scrutiny
The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable assets worth Rs 13 crore belonging to Nitu Navin Rohra, associated with Chhangur Baba, under anti-money laundering law. The assets are linked to an alleged illegal religious conversion racket run by Chhangur Baba and aides, now under judicial custody.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action in a significant case of alleged illegal religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh, attaching assets worth Rs 13 crore. These assets belong to Nitu Navin Rohra, a close associate of the detained spiritual leader Chhangur Baba.
The properties, located in Utraula of Balrampur district, have become a focal point of the investigation as Chhangur Baba and Navin Rohra face charges of orchestrating a religious conversion racket involving suspicious foreign funding.
Funds totaling Rs 21.08 crore were allegedly funneled from Dubai to India through Navin Rohra's bank accounts, purportedly to acquire assets used in the operation of the racket, targeting economically disadvantaged groups for conversions.
