Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Religious Conversion Racket: Chhangur Baba's Associates Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable assets worth Rs 13 crore belonging to Nitu Navin Rohra, associated with Chhangur Baba, under anti-money laundering law. The assets are linked to an alleged illegal religious conversion racket run by Chhangur Baba and aides, now under judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:24 IST
ED Cracks Down on Religious Conversion Racket: Chhangur Baba's Associates Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action in a significant case of alleged illegal religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh, attaching assets worth Rs 13 crore. These assets belong to Nitu Navin Rohra, a close associate of the detained spiritual leader Chhangur Baba.

The properties, located in Utraula of Balrampur district, have become a focal point of the investigation as Chhangur Baba and Navin Rohra face charges of orchestrating a religious conversion racket involving suspicious foreign funding.

Funds totaling Rs 21.08 crore were allegedly funneled from Dubai to India through Navin Rohra's bank accounts, purportedly to acquire assets used in the operation of the racket, targeting economically disadvantaged groups for conversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

 Global
2
IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technological Leaders

IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technologi...

 India
3
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
4
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025