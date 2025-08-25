Dramatic Arrest Sparks Political Conflict in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken TMC legislator Jiban Krishna Saha into custody following a dramatic raid on his residence in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The arrest, linked to a multi-crore school jobs scam, has sparked fresh political tensions as the state looks towards the 2026 assembly elections.

Saha reportedly attempted an escape by scaling his boundary wall but was captured in a nearby agricultural field. Viral videos of the incident show him mud-soaked and escorted by officials. The MLA's arrest has brought the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into play, leading to a six-day ED remand.

The arrest has fueled a political clash, with TMC decrying the act as 'vendetta politics' while BJP insists it highlights corruption within the ruling party. As investigations continue, including forensic examinations of retrieved mobile phones, the state's political landscape remains fraught with tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)