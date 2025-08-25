Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest Sparks Political Conflict in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate arrested TMC legislator Jiban Krishna Saha in a school jobs scam, causing political tensions in West Bengal. His escape attempt went viral, leading to a six-day ED remand. The arrests, connected to alleged recruitment irregularities, have intensified clashes between TMC and BJP ahead of the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:27 IST
Dramatic Arrest Sparks Political Conflict in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken TMC legislator Jiban Krishna Saha into custody following a dramatic raid on his residence in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The arrest, linked to a multi-crore school jobs scam, has sparked fresh political tensions as the state looks towards the 2026 assembly elections.

Saha reportedly attempted an escape by scaling his boundary wall but was captured in a nearby agricultural field. Viral videos of the incident show him mud-soaked and escorted by officials. The MLA's arrest has brought the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into play, leading to a six-day ED remand.

The arrest has fueled a political clash, with TMC decrying the act as 'vendetta politics' while BJP insists it highlights corruption within the ruling party. As investigations continue, including forensic examinations of retrieved mobile phones, the state's political landscape remains fraught with tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

 Global
2
IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technological Leaders

IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technologi...

 India
3
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
4
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025