Left Menu

Trump's Military Ambitions: A Strategy to Tackle Urban Crime

President Donald Trump announced potential deployment of U.S. military to Chicago to address crime, with readiness for rapid movement. No decision finalized, but Trump criticizes local control and suggests federal intervention may be necessary. This relates to similar actions taken in Washington, aiming to control crime through increased federal presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:40 IST
Trump's Military Ambitions: A Strategy to Tackle Urban Crime
Donald Trump

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to deploy the U.S. military to Chicago in an effort to combat crime, emphasizing the rapid response capability of the forces, ready to act on less than 24 hours' notice.

In the Oval Office, Trump highlighted Chicago's need for federal intervention to address its crime problem but did not commit to a specific course of action. He suggested that federal forces might step in directly, questioning the efficacy of current local measures, such as cashless bail.

The statement follows an assertion of federal authority, with the military policing Washington and the potential for expanding federal presence in Democrat-led cities like Baltimore and Chicago, reflecting Trump's strategy to secure urban areas facing crime challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

U.S. Open Showdown: Sinner and Swiatek Lead Exciting Lineup

 Global
2
IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technological Leaders

IIT Council Pledges for 'Atmanirbharta': Transforming into Global Technologi...

 India
3
Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Centre

Supreme Court Initiates Probe into Alleged Wildlife Violations at Vantara Ce...

 India
4
Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

Incessant Rains Cause School Closures and Flood Warnings in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025