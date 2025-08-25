Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Among Victims as Hospital Hit by Strikes

An attack on Nasser hospital in Gaza by Israeli forces has claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals, including five journalists. Among the deceased are reporters from Reuters, Al Jazeera, and the Associated Press. International calls are intensifying for accountability and protection of press workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on Nasser hospital in the Gaza Strip on Monday tragically killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. The affected reporters worked with major outlets such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera, highlighting the dangerous environment for media personnel in the region.

Among the deceased were cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for Reuters, and freelance journalist Moaz Abu Taha. The strike targeted the hospital's upper floors, used for live broadcasting, leading to a second strike that claimed more lives, including those of rescue and medical personnel.

The incident has sparked international outrage, prompting calls from Palestinian leadership and global organizations for the protection of journalists and accountability for attacks on press freedoms. The Israel Defense Forces announced an inquiry, and reactions from leaders and media organizations underline the urgent need for safeguarding reporters in conflict zones.

