Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Among Victims as Hospital Hit by Strikes

An Israeli airstrike on Nasser hospital in the Gaza Strip on Monday tragically killed at least 20 people, including five journalists. The affected reporters worked with major outlets such as Reuters, the Associated Press, and Al Jazeera, highlighting the dangerous environment for media personnel in the region.

Among the deceased were cameraman Hussam al-Masri, a contractor for Reuters, and freelance journalist Moaz Abu Taha. The strike targeted the hospital's upper floors, used for live broadcasting, leading to a second strike that claimed more lives, including those of rescue and medical personnel.

The incident has sparked international outrage, prompting calls from Palestinian leadership and global organizations for the protection of journalists and accountability for attacks on press freedoms. The Israel Defense Forces announced an inquiry, and reactions from leaders and media organizations underline the urgent need for safeguarding reporters in conflict zones.