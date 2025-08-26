Left Menu

Sikh Diaspora Rallies for Justice: SAD Appeals for Fair Trial of Truck Driver in US

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has passed a resolution urging the US to adopt a humanitarian approach in the case of truck driver Harjinder Singh, facing vehicular homicide charges in Florida. SAD also requested consular support, emphasizing the need for due legal process and community solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:09 IST
Sikh Diaspora Rallies for Justice: SAD Appeals for Fair Trial of Truck Driver in US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the United States government to show a humanitarian perspective in the case of Harjinder Singh, a truck driver facing vehicular homicide charges.

During a meeting led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party appealed to Indian authorities to provide consular support for Harjinder's legal defense.

SAD highlighted Harjinder's connection to the Sikh community, stressing the fair trial after an insensitive courtroom appearance without his turban. The party also sympathized with the accident victims' families and praised Punjabi truck drivers' contributions in India and the US.

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025