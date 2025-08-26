Sikh Diaspora Rallies for Justice: SAD Appeals for Fair Trial of Truck Driver in US

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the United States government to show a humanitarian perspective in the case of Harjinder Singh, a truck driver facing vehicular homicide charges.

During a meeting led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party appealed to Indian authorities to provide consular support for Harjinder's legal defense.

SAD highlighted Harjinder's connection to the Sikh community, stressing the fair trial after an insensitive courtroom appearance without his turban. The party also sympathized with the accident victims' families and praised Punjabi truck drivers' contributions in India and the US.