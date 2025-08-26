Left Menu

Controversy Unveils: Inquiry Launched into Alleged Illegal Shrine Expansion

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have begun an investigation into the alleged illegal expansion of a mazar near an overbridge, following complaints by BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi. The inquiry aims to verify land records, remove any illegal encroachments, and investigate suspicious activities around the site.

The district authorities in Uttar Pradesh are examining claims of unlawful expansion of a mazar alongside an overbridge, prompted by a grievance from local BJP MLA, Shalabh Mani Tripathi.

Tripathi's complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 25 led Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad to instruct local officials to scrutinize land records, dismantle any illegal structures, and provide a comprehensive report.

Tripathi cited historical concerns, including past opposition by RSS pracharak Ramnagina Yadav, allegedly murdered for questioning the structure's legality. He urged a dedicated team from Lucknow to review land ownership and the shrine's legal status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

