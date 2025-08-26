Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Sparks Controversy Over Flag Burning

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating the Justice Department to prosecute individuals for burning the American flag, despite the Supreme Court's ruling that such acts are protected speech. The order emphasizes potential legal actions if flag burning incites violence or constitutes 'fighting words.'

Updated: 26-08-2025 01:56 IST
On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to take legal action against individuals who burn the American flag, an act which the US Supreme Court has previously deemed a protected form of political expression under the Constitution.

The executive order acknowledges the Supreme Court's narrow 5-4 decision from 1989 but insists there are grounds to prosecute if flag burning could incite imminent lawless action or if it qualifies as 'fighting words.' Trump's administration argues that such acts are deeply provocative and could potentially stir public disorder.

Additionally, the order notes that foreign nationals involved in flag burning could face immigration consequences, including visa revocation and deportation. Despite the court's defense of flag burning as free speech, Trump emphasized the potential for societal unrest, calling the Supreme Court's stance 'very sad.'

