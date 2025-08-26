High-Stakes Trade Talks: Li Chenggang's Diplomatic Mission to Washington

Senior Chinese negotiator Li Chenggang is set to arrive in Washington this week for pivotal trade talks with the United States, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Li Chenggang, a key advisor to Beijing's lead negotiator He Lifeng, is slated to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and senior officials at the Department of the Treasury. Sources suggest these discussions will also engage representatives from the U.S. business sector.

Li's diplomatic mission is part of ongoing efforts to ease trade tensions between China and the U.S. since May. High on the agenda are negotiations over soybean purchases and technology export restrictions. Additionally, China intends to press for the removal of fentanyl-related tariffs during these critical talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)