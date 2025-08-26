Left Menu

ED Raids: AAP Cries Foul Over Probe on Saurabh Bharadwaj

The AAP criticized recent Enforcement Directorate raids against party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, calling them a 'diversionary tactic' and labeling the case as false. The ED's money laundering investigation involves multiple locations in Delhi, linked to previous allegations of corruption in health infrastructure projects by the AAP government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday denounced the Enforcement Directorate raids targeting Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, describing the actions as a 'diversionary tactic' intended to mislead the public. AAP insists the charges levied against Bharadwaj are baseless.

According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is executing searches at multiple sites associated with Bharadwaj and others, as part of a broader money laundering probe. Bharadwaj, 45, formerly served as Delhi's health minister. Over a dozen locations across the capital are currently under investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has fervently dismissed the raids, underscoring that the case dates back to a period when Bharadwaj was not in any ministerial position, further asserting its lack of credibility. The ongoing inquiry is believed to parallel an Anti-Corruption Branch review into alleged financial misconduct related to health infrastructure projects by the former AAP administration.

