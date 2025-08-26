Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Allegations
Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador following accusations that Tehran orchestrated antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated the Iranian government was linked to assaults on a restaurant and synagogue. In response, Australia has suspended its Tehran embassy and labeled Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist group.
In a decisive move, Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador, implicating Tehran in orchestrating antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced this significant diplomatic action on Tuesday.
Amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict that began in October 2023, various establishments including homes, schools, synagogues, and vehicles in Australia have been targeted by antisemitic vandalism and arson. Australia's security agency gathered credible intelligence indicating Iran's involvement in these incidents.
Prime Minister Albanese reported that ASIO assessed Iran's role in attacks, including those on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne. In response, all Australian diplomats have been safely relocated to a third country, and operations at the embassy in Tehran have been suspended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump Warns Putin and Zelenskiy
Tensions and Diplomacy: Trump Meets South Korea's Lee Amid Trade and Military Talks
Global Diplomacy: Prospects of a Trump-Kim Summit in South Korea
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy
Sergio Gor: Bridging Diplomacy and Legacy as U.S. Ambassador to India