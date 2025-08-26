Justice Delivered: North Tripura POCSO Court's Landmark Verdict
A POCSO court in North Tripura sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeated rape of a minor, with the involvement of the victim's mother and sister. The mother and sister were sentenced to 10 years each for aiding the offense. The victim contacted an NGO to expose the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, a POCSO court in North Tripura has sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor girl. The verdict also includes a 10-year sentence for the victim's mother and elder sister, who assisted in the crime.
Special Judge Angshuman Debbarma delivered the sentences on Monday, condemning Samir Naha to life imprisonment and a fine. The victim's mother and sister each received 10 years imprisonment and fines for their roles in the abuse.
Following over a year of sustained abuse, the victim sought help from Child Line, an NGO, leading to the arrest of Naha and her family members. The case highlights the critical role of NGOs in safeguarding children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- POCSO
- court
- rape
- North Tripura
- Samir Naha
- justice
- minor
- NGO
- Child Line
- sentence
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses
Tragic Dowry Death in Ballia: A Case of Injustice
Justice Sought in Tragic Dowry Case: Father Demands Action
Justice for 1984 Riot Victims: Haryana Offers Government Jobs
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children