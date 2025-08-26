Left Menu

Raids Uncover 'Medical Scam' in Delhi: Allegations Against AAP

The BJP claims that the Enforcement Directorate raids revealed a 'medical scam' linked to the former AAP government in Delhi. The investigation involves Saurabh Bharadwaj, former health minister, and contractors regarding alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects. AAP denies wrongdoing, suggesting political distraction tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:24 IST
Raids Uncover 'Medical Scam' in Delhi: Allegations Against AAP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A series of Enforcement Directorate raids have purportedly exposed a 'medical scam' connected to the former AAP government in Delhi, according to BJP spokespersons. The investigation targets the handling of health projects during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva highlighted that these raids implicate former health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and question the procurement processes for medicines and hospital construction by the previous administration.

The AAP maintains that these accusations are baseless and are efforts to divert public attention from recent controversies concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
2
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
3
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global
4
Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses

Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025