Raids Uncover 'Medical Scam' in Delhi: Allegations Against AAP

A series of Enforcement Directorate raids have purportedly exposed a 'medical scam' connected to the former AAP government in Delhi, according to BJP spokespersons. The investigation targets the handling of health projects during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva highlighted that these raids implicate former health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and question the procurement processes for medicines and hospital construction by the previous administration.

The AAP maintains that these accusations are baseless and are efforts to divert public attention from recent controversies concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic credentials.

