Tragic Dowry Death in Ballia: A Case of Injustice
A man in Ballia has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over dowry demands. Khushi Verma was found dead in suspicious circumstances, and her family claims her in-laws cremated her body without police notification. Her husband and relatives face charges as police investigate further.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident of alleged dowry death has surfaced in Ballia city, involving the suspicious demise of Khushi Verma, aged 25. This incident unfolded at her in-laws' residence, where her body was discovered hanging, leading to family allegations of unlawful cremation by her in-laws without police notice.
Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh revealed that the incident led to a dowry death case being registered following a complaint by Khushi's brother, Rinku Verma. The charges implicate her husband Ravi Giri, brother-in-law Raju Giri, and her mother-in-law under pertinent legal provisions.
Rinku Verma alleges Khushi faced relentless dowry harassment after her marriage to Ravi Kumar Giri over two-and-a-half years ago, culminating in her death on August 24. The accused husband has been arrested, with police efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
