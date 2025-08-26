Tragic Dowry Death in Ballia: A Case of Injustice

A tragic incident of alleged dowry death has surfaced in Ballia city, involving the suspicious demise of Khushi Verma, aged 25. This incident unfolded at her in-laws' residence, where her body was discovered hanging, leading to family allegations of unlawful cremation by her in-laws without police notice.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh revealed that the incident led to a dowry death case being registered following a complaint by Khushi's brother, Rinku Verma. The charges implicate her husband Ravi Giri, brother-in-law Raju Giri, and her mother-in-law under pertinent legal provisions.

Rinku Verma alleges Khushi faced relentless dowry harassment after her marriage to Ravi Kumar Giri over two-and-a-half years ago, culminating in her death on August 24. The accused husband has been arrested, with police efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)