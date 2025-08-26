Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death in Ballia: A Case of Injustice

A man in Ballia has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife over dowry demands. Khushi Verma was found dead in suspicious circumstances, and her family claims her in-laws cremated her body without police notification. Her husband and relatives face charges as police investigate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:29 IST
A tragic incident of alleged dowry death has surfaced in Ballia city, involving the suspicious demise of Khushi Verma, aged 25. This incident unfolded at her in-laws' residence, where her body was discovered hanging, leading to family allegations of unlawful cremation by her in-laws without police notice.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh revealed that the incident led to a dowry death case being registered following a complaint by Khushi's brother, Rinku Verma. The charges implicate her husband Ravi Giri, brother-in-law Raju Giri, and her mother-in-law under pertinent legal provisions.

Rinku Verma alleges Khushi faced relentless dowry harassment after her marriage to Ravi Kumar Giri over two-and-a-half years ago, culminating in her death on August 24. The accused husband has been arrested, with police efforts underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.

