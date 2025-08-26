Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Women Arrested in Tripura for Assault Over Alleged Affair

Three women in Tripura's Gomati district were arrested for assaulting another woman over an alleged extramarital affair. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed the accused beating the victim and shaving her head. Authorities have filed an FIR, with investigations ongoing to address the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:44 IST
Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Women Arrested in Tripura for Assault Over Alleged Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tripura's Gomati district, a trio of women was detained by police after they were purportedly involved in assaulting another woman over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The incident was captured in a viral video, which surfaced on social media over the weekend.

The shocking footage revealed the women brutally beating the victim and forcibly shaving her head in an apparent act of public humiliation. Police promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR), and the three women were apprehended on Monday, according to a local police officer.

Jharna Debbarma, chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, condemned the incident, emphasizing that disputes should be addressed through legal and administrative channels, not violence. She called for stringent actions against the culprits to deter such behavior in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh Recuses

Supreme Court Developments in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case: Justice Sundresh R...

 India
2
Rising Crime Stats in Singapore: A Mid-Year Overview

Rising Crime Stats in Singapore: A Mid-Year Overview

 Singapore
3
Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India

Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India

 India
4
Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

Wibmo: Chart-Topping Innovator in Fraud Prevention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025