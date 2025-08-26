Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Women Arrested in Tripura for Assault Over Alleged Affair
Three women in Tripura's Gomati district were arrested for assaulting another woman over an alleged extramarital affair. The incident, captured in a viral video, showed the accused beating the victim and shaving her head. Authorities have filed an FIR, with investigations ongoing to address the assault.
- Country:
- India
In Tripura's Gomati district, a trio of women was detained by police after they were purportedly involved in assaulting another woman over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The incident was captured in a viral video, which surfaced on social media over the weekend.
The shocking footage revealed the women brutally beating the victim and forcibly shaving her head in an apparent act of public humiliation. Police promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR), and the three women were apprehended on Monday, according to a local police officer.
Jharna Debbarma, chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, condemned the incident, emphasizing that disputes should be addressed through legal and administrative channels, not violence. She called for stringent actions against the culprits to deter such behavior in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's visit to Japan will reaffirm shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability for both countries in Indo-Pacific: Misri.
Political Firestorm: ED Raids Spark Controversy Amid Modi Degree Debate
Philippines' Police Shake-Up: Marcos Jr. Fires Top Cop
India Stands Firm Against U.S. Agricultural Imports for Farmers' Welfare
India's First Ultra-Luxury Pet-Friendly Salon Redefines Beauty Experience