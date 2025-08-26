Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Women Arrested in Tripura for Assault Over Alleged Affair

In Tripura's Gomati district, a trio of women was detained by police after they were purportedly involved in assaulting another woman over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The incident was captured in a viral video, which surfaced on social media over the weekend.

The shocking footage revealed the women brutally beating the victim and forcibly shaving her head in an apparent act of public humiliation. Police promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR), and the three women were apprehended on Monday, according to a local police officer.

Jharna Debbarma, chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, condemned the incident, emphasizing that disputes should be addressed through legal and administrative channels, not violence. She called for stringent actions against the culprits to deter such behavior in the future.

