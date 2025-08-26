Parliamentary Review of India's Strategic Tri-Command in Andaman

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, is set to visit Port Blair on Wednesday to evaluate the country's sole tri-services command located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an official revealed on Tuesday.

During their visit, the committee will assess the preparedness and strategic operations of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), which integrates the Army, Navy, and Air Force for enhanced synergy. The committee includes nine Members of Parliament and several Lok Sabha officials.

Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, Commander-in-Chief of ANC, will provide insights on the command's role, strategic duties, and social welfare initiatives. The delegation plans to visit significant sites such as the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island and the Cellular Jail National Memorial in Port Blair.

(With inputs from agencies.)