New Leadership in Bhandara: Pankaj Bhoyar Takes Charge
Pankaj Bhoyar has been appointed as the new guardian minister of Bhandara district, replacing Sanjay Savkare. Savkare, now co-guardian minister of Buldhana, cited distance as a challenge. Allegations of pressure and lack of funds for development fueled the transition. Bhoyar aims for governance and development improvements.
Pankaj Bhoyar has assumed the role of guardian minister for Maharashtra's Bhandara district, succeeding Sanjay Savkare. The official announcement was made through an order from the General Administration Department.
Savkare, previously responsible for Bhandara, was reassigned due to logistical challenges of managing the district from his home in Jalgaon. He has now been appointed as co-guardian minister for the Buldhana district.
Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar raised concerns about Savkare's resignation, alleging pressure and insufficient funding for Bhandara's developmental projects. Bhoyar, supported by BJP leadership, aims to drive effective governance and development in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
