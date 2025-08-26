Lebanon's Disarmament Strategy: A Diplomatic Push
Lebanon is set to prepare a plan by August 31 aiming to persuade Hezbollah to disarm, announced U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barrack. Following this, Israel is expected to present its counterproposal upon receiving Lebanon's plan, as discussed in a meeting in Beirut.
- Lebanon
Lebanon is gearing up to unveil a comprehensive plan by August 31 designed to persuade Hezbollah to disarm, as confirmed by U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barrack on Tuesday.
Thomas Barrack mentioned that Israel will draft a counterproposal once it reviews Lebanon's forthcoming plan. This announcement came after his meeting with the Lebanese president in the capital city of Beirut.
The disarmament strategy marks a significant diplomatic initiative aimed at addressing regional tensions in the Middle East.
