Left Menu

Lebanon's Disarmament Strategy: A Diplomatic Push

Lebanon is set to prepare a plan by August 31 aiming to persuade Hezbollah to disarm, announced U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barrack. Following this, Israel is expected to present its counterproposal upon receiving Lebanon's plan, as discussed in a meeting in Beirut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:37 IST
Lebanon's Disarmament Strategy: A Diplomatic Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon is gearing up to unveil a comprehensive plan by August 31 designed to persuade Hezbollah to disarm, as confirmed by U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and Lebanon Thomas Barrack on Tuesday.

Thomas Barrack mentioned that Israel will draft a counterproposal once it reviews Lebanon's forthcoming plan. This announcement came after his meeting with the Lebanese president in the capital city of Beirut.

The disarmament strategy marks a significant diplomatic initiative aimed at addressing regional tensions in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025