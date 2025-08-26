Xi Jinping's Strategic Summit: Showcasing Global South Solidarity
President Xi Jinping will host a regional security forum in China, gathering over 20 world leaders to show Global South solidarity. Notable attendees include Russian President Putin and Indian Prime Minister Modi. The summit aims to challenge U.S. influence and bolster India's ties with China.
President Xi Jinping is set to host an influential regional security forum in China next week, spotlighting Global South solidarity amid global tensions. The forum will convene over 20 world leaders, emphasizing alliances as U.S. policies in the region grow increasingly erratic.
Among the distinguished attendees are Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gathering, which marks Modi's first visit to China in over seven years, will take place at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.
The summit underscores strategic realignment, positioning China as a central figure in post-American-led international dynamics. Analysts note the significance of the event's optics over substantive outcomes, while leaders aim to advance diplomatic dialogues and regional cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
